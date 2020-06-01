US Markets
ZNGA

Zynga to buy mobile gamer Peak in Turkey's largest startup sale

Contributors
Berna Suleymanoglu Reuters
Canan Sevgili Reuters
Halilcan Soran Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Robert Galbraith / Reuters

U.S. mobile game maker Zynga will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on Monday, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

Adds details about largest startup sale

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. mobile game maker Zynga ZNGA.O will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on Monday, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

The purchase includes about $900 million in cash and about $900 million in stock. It would boost Zynga's daily active users by more than 60% and was expected to close in the third quarter, Zynga said in a statement.

Peak's signature games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast, are among the most popular in the United States.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu, Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Edmund Blair)

((Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZNGA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular