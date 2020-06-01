Zynga to buy mobile gamer Peak in Turkey's largest startup sale

Adds details about largest startup sale

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. mobile game maker Zynga ZNGA.O will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on Monday, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

The purchase includes about $900 million in cash and about $900 million in stock. It would boost Zynga's daily active users by more than 60% and was expected to close in the third quarter, Zynga said in a statement.

Peak's signature games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast, are among the most popular in the United States.

