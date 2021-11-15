Zynga Stock: Riding Mobile Gaming Wave

Zynga (ZNGA) is benefiting from strength in live services, product launches, and expansion in international markets. The robust performances of popular franchises are driving the company’s top line.

The company recently released its Q3 results, which saw a 40% surge in revenues. An uplifted outlook for full-year 2021 was also a positive. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Riding the Mobile Gaming Wave

The company’s mobile gaming portfolio is gaining momentum and is expected to be a key growth booster very soon. User response for games such as Farmville 3, Merge Magic!, Puzzle Combat, Toon Blast, and Toy Blast have taken the company to better heights. Notably, 80.8% of total revenues in 2020 came from mobile gaming.

In Q3, Zynga’s average mobile daily active users climbed 21% year-over-year to 38 million. Furthermore, average mobile monthly active users surged 120% year-over-year to 183 million in Q3 of 2021.

Zynga became an 80% stakeholder of Rollic in October 2020, thereby penetrating the multi-billion-dollar hyper-casual gaming market. Rollic’s portfolio of hyper-casual games (easy-to-play and free-to-play online games) also witnessed solid user uptake in Q3.

Wall Street's Take

Following the Q3 results, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Zynga, with a $13 price target. He was encouraged by the company’s “robust pipeline, expansion plans, and integrations of recent acquisitions,” which he expects will help maintain growth going into FY22.

Wall Street analyst consensus also has an optimistic stance towards Zynga, with a Strong Buy rating based on 11 unanimous Buys. The average Zynga price target of $10.86 indicates an upside potential of 45.6%.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

