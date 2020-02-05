Zynga Q4 Revenues Surge

Markets
(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter loss of $3.5 million or $0.00 per share, compared to profit of $0.5 million or $0.00 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $404.5 million from $345.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $418.56 million.

Looking forward to the full year 2020, Zynga said it expects deliver $1.6 billion in revenues. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

