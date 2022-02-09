Zynga Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - The gaming company, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter year-over-year due to lower user pay bookings. The net loss reported by the company was $67.20 million or $0.06 loss per share, wider than $53.00 million or $0.05 loss per share in the same quarter last year.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earning of $0.09 per share in the quarter. The revenue reported by the company was $695 million, up 13% from the previous revenue of $616 million. The revenue was boosted by a 7% increase in user-pay revenue at $534 million, offset only by a 5% drop in user pay bookings.

Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga said, "I am proud of our team's execution across all aspects of our growth strategy including live services, new game development and investments in our advertising platform, new markets and technologies to solidify Zynga as a leading mobile-first, free-to-play live services company."

