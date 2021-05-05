Markets
ZNGA

Zynga Q1 Loss Narrows; Lifts FY Revenue Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to $23 million or $0.02 per share from $103.9 million or $0.11 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $680.3 million from $403.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share and revenues of $685.98 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zynga agreed to acquire Chartboost, a mobile advertising and monetization platform, for about $250 million in cash.

It is anticipated to close the transaction in third-quarter 2021. Chartboost is expected to be immediately accretive to Zynga while unlocking additional growth and margin expansion opportunities in 2022 and beyond.

For the second-quarter, the company projects $675 million in revenue, up $223 million or 49% year-over-year, with bookings of $710 million, up $192 million or 37% year-over-year.

Looking ahead for 2021, the company now expects to deliver revenue of $2.7 billion, up $725 million or 37% year-over-year, and bookings of $2.9 billion, up $630 million or 28% year-over-year. It represents an increase of $100 million to both revenue and bookings versus prior guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZNGA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular