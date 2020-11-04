Zynga Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) slipped nearly 8% in extended trading session on Wednesday after reporting third-quarter results.

The company reported a third-quarter loss of $122.2 million or $0.11 per share last year, compared to net income of $230.1 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter surged 46% to $503.3 million from $345.3 million last year. Bookings jumped 59% to $628 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $625.74 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Zynga expects fourth-quarter revenues of $570 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of 653.06 million.

