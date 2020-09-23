Zynga Launches Match-3 Puzzle Game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has launched its magical Match-3 mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, officially licensed from Warner Bros. Games and published under the Portkey Games label. It is playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook.

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. It also features the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films.

Zynga noted that, for the next seven days, players who download the game for their Android or iOS device will instantly receive the Welcome Bundle, containing in-game gold, extra lives and special Quidditch Goggles to customize their avatars.

