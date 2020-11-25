Zynga Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Market Opportunity Seems Too Big To Ignore

By Michael Paige

If you thought Esports was big, have a look at the mobile gaming market. Of the entire global video game market, which is reportedly worth USD $159bn in 2020, Esports is only about $1bn of that, while mobile gaming (think smartphone apps, etc) makes up a whopping $77bn. And in terms of future growth, there seems to be no signs of slowing down. The video game market as a whole is expected to reach more than USD $200bn by 2023, with mobile gaming making up at least $100bn of that.

One of the many players in this space is Zynga Inc ( NASDAQ:ZNGA ), an $8.5bn company that develops, markets and operates social games on mobile platforms. The business owns a portfolio of titles including Words with Friends, Farmville, and Harry Potter: Spells and Puzzles, to name a few.

Since the gaming industry is incredibly competitive, it’s worth investigating whether Zynga has the right business and strategy in place to take advantage of the tailwind that is the gaming trend.

Zynga’s digital assets

In the digital entertainment space, accumulating a portfolio of digital assets that generate returns well into the future for minimal effort is the dream. Just think of Walt Disney Co ( NYSE:DIS ) with the recently acquired Star Wars franchise that will likely continue to generate returns, almost indefinitely, thanks to the power of that franchise alone.

Mobile gaming companies are no different. The likes of Zynga aim to build a portfolio of game franchises that, after an initial investment, will generate sizable returns well into the future with minimal additional effort.

The CEO, Frank Gibeau, has coined the phrase “Forever Franchise” to describe the type of franchise games Zynga is striving for, which is: games that generate over $100m in annual bookings for at least 5 years. To clarify, these “bookings” refer to any in-app purchases of virtual items by users, such as a potion, whether they’ve been used by the player or not. Until the player actually uses the item, that money from the user sits in the company's deferred revenue line item and is only recorded as revenue when the player uses the potion or item they bought. Most analysts refer to the company’s bookings because it’s a better indicator of sales.

According to the company’s annual reports, it appears there are a few games in Zynga’s portfolio that currently match that Forever Franchise description. For example, Merge Dragons!, Empires & Puzzles, and Zynga Poker reportedly contributed $208m, $176m, and $114m respectively to the company’s online games revenue of USD $1.04bn for calendar year 2019.

What’s interesting is that while Merge Dragons! and Empires & Puzzles are only 2.5 years old and are still growing, Zynga Poker was created in 2008, meaning a 12 year old mobile app is still able to contribute around 11% per year to the company’s sales.

And it’s not the only mature game still kicking. In Q3 this year, Words with Friends recorded a record high bookings and revenue (including advertising) for a quarter and that title has been around since July 2009!

This is a testament to management’s ability to drive re-engagement and subsequently increase the monetization from these older franchises. This has been done by creating new events and challenges, such as the World Poker Tour within the Zynga Poker game, and Duels within Words with Friends .

You can see a breakdown of the company’s earnings and revenue history below which outlines the recent uptick in revenue. We conducted an analysis on Zynga’s earnings and revenue forecasts here.

NASDAQ:ZNGA - Earnings and revenue history to September 30 2020

While these re-engagement strategies are doing well to generate cash from existing titles, the company has recognized there are bigger opportunities out in the market to take advantage of.

Zynga’s growth strategy

For the years ahead, it appears Zynga’s plan for growth consists of acquisitions and in-house developments, alongside the re-engagement strategies for its older franchises, mentioned above.

Zynga has been busy on the acquisition front. In 2020 alone, Zynga acquired 80% of Rollic for $180m in cash and Peak Games for $1.8bn, financed with $900m in cash and $900m in unregistered stock (Zynga plans to buy the remainder of Rollic over the next 3 years). Prior to that, Zynga spent a further $1.3bn (via cash and stock) on acquisitions of other game developers such as Small Giant Games, Gram Games, and NaturalMotion. All of these acquisitions added valuable games to the company’s portfolio, including Toy Blast, Toon Blast, and Merge Dragons! with the goal of not only increasing the international user base (to help with the advertising business) but also hopefully adding more “Forever Franchises” to the portfolio.

While $3.3bn worth of acquisitions is quite substantial for a company of $8.5bn market capitalization, Zynga doesn’t seem to be stretching the balance sheet to afford these. As of 30th September 2020, Zynga had $755m in cash, $589m in convertible notes (at 0.25% interest) and despite being loss-making, is actually free cash flow positive, generating $296m for the 12 months to 30 September.

Below you can see our analysis of debt to equity ratio, and you can see our full balance sheet analysis here .

NASDAQ:ZNGA - Debt to Equity History and Analysis to September 30 2020

In addition to acquisitions, the company does in-house creation of games. Some upcoming titles that are in development are based on franchises such as Cityville and Star Wars.

The benefit to these in-house developments is that Zynga owns the intellectual property, benefitting from all the growth that comes with it if it’s a winner. The downside is that not all titles created end up being “Forever Franchises” and some may never manage to gain traction.

Since the company spent $165m on Research and Development (R&D) in Q3, which is 26% of total bookings ($628m) for the period, it’s clear that Zynga believes these costs are worth it for the potential gains, should they happen to create a Forever Franchise internally.

What you need to believe to invest in Zynga

If you believe Zynga has what it takes to be a leader in the interactive entertainment industry, you’d need to believe a few things.

Firstly, you’d need to believe that its aggressive acquisition strategy pays off whereby it can consolidate other mobile game developers and grow its share of the mobile gaming market. More specifically, since the analysts covering Zynga expect it to generate revenue of $3.04bn by the end of 2023, this would be 3% of the mobile gaming market at that time (according to the expected ~$100bn mobile gaming market in 2023). However, Zynga currently owns about 2.3% of the mobile gaming market, according to our estimates, so it needs to take more share.

Secondly, you’d also need to believe the company’s portfolio of titles includes roughly twice the amount of Forever Franchises it currently has (5 by our estimate). This is because the expected revenue of $3.04bn is just under double what revenue is today ($1.76bn for the trailing twelve months). This seems achievable to us since Toon Blast and Toy Blast have reportedly generated $1bn and $820m in lifetime value already since their release in 2017, and Q3 was their first quarter contributing to Zynga’s results since they were acquired mid-2020.

Thirdly, you’d need to believe Zynga can get to around 200m monthly active users by the end of 2023, which is a 125% increase. Zynga currently has 89m monthly active users (MAU’s) and generates 20% of its total revenue from advertising, which equates to $3 per user, per year. If we assume advertising still contributes 20% of total revenue in 2023, Zynga needs to earn $600m in advertising revenue, and if we assume the same amount earned per MAU ($3), then that infers the company would need 200m monthly active users by 2023.

Final Thoughts

In our view, Zynga seems to be in a good position to benefit from the huge market thematic that is mobile gaming and the above requirements don’t seem to be too far out of reach. Should Zynga successfully execute its acquisition strategy to grow its market share and continue developing its portfolio of games, its top line will likely continue growing at a rapid pace. The pressing concern that we’d raise is that the acquisition strategy obviously requires funding. While it has plenty of cash on hand at the moment and is free cash flow positive, it wouldn’t be surprising if Zynga either issued more convertible notes or issued stock to fund future acquisitions.

In fact, Zynga’s total shares on issue increased by 14% last year, and we think dilution is one of the key risks facing shareholders if the acquisition strategy doesn’t pan out.

