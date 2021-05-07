Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 6.3% better than analyst forecasts at US$680m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.02 per share, were 6.3% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ZNGA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Zynga's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.68b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 63% to US$0.12. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.68b and losses of US$0.12 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$13.16, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Zynga at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$9.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Zynga's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Zynga'shistorical trends, as the 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 23% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Zynga is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$13.16, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Zynga. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Zynga going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Zynga you should know about.

