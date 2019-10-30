Zynga Expects To Achieve Its Best Annual Revenue, Bookings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) said, in third quarter, it achieved the company's highest quarterly revenue and bookings, with mobile revenue up 54 percent year-over-year and mobile bookings up 64 percent year-over-year. The company increased its 2019 guidance to $1.28 billion in revenue, an increase of $42 million from prior guidance. The company increased its bookings guidance to $1.55 billion, an increase of $46 million from prior guidance. The company said it is also on track to deliver results ahead of the profitability expectations outlined at the start of 2019, both on an absolute and margin percentage basis.

For the fourth-quarter, Zynga expects $365 million in revenue, with bookings of $415 million. Loss per share is anticipated to be $0.05.

For fiscal 2020, Zynga continues to expect low double-digit organic revenue and bookings growth on top of its raised full year 2019 guidance.

For the third-quarter, revenue was $345 million, up 48 percent year-over-year, and bookings were $395 million, up 59 percent. Mobile revenue was $328 million, an increase of 54 percent. The company reported third-quarter profit per share of $0.24 compared to $0.01, a year ago.

