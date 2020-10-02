Zynga Completes Acquisition Of Rollic

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mobile game developer Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Rollic, an Istanbul-based mobile games developer and publisher/

Zynga acquired 80% of Rollic for a price, including working capital adjustments, of about $180 million in cash.

Over the next three years, Zynga will acquire the remaining 20% in equal installments at valuations based on specific topline and profitability goals.

Rollic will continue to be led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Burak Vardal and its current management team. Additionally, the company plans to maintain its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey.

