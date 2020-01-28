Zynga Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZNGA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.10, changing hands as high as $6.15 per share. Zynga Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNGA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.32 per share, with $6.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.12.

