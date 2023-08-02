Zynex (ZYXI) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been revised to 24.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 22.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.82% from the latest reported closing price of 9.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zynex. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYXI is 0.05%, a decrease of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.49% to 13,006K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYXI is 6.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,625K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 15.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 733K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 466K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 438K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 376K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 63.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 142.15% over the last quarter.

Zynex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

