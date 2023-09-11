News & Insights

Markets
ZYXI

Zynex To Repurchase $10 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up Over 6%

September 11, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI), a medical device maker, said on Monday that it has approved a share repurchase drive to buy back its $10 million of its shares.

Following the news, ZYXI was trading up by 6.36 percent at $7.85 per share on the Nasdaq.

The repurchase program will begin on September 13, 2023, and is scheduled to end on September 12, 2024, or when the $10 million limit is reached.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex, said: "We are focused on continuing to deliver strong returns for our shareholders, and continuing the repurchase program shows our confidence in the company's outlook and future cash flow. Our consistent operating performance allows us an opportunity to invest in Zynex and return value to our shareholders simultaneously."

Zynex expects to finance the purchases with cash on hand, which is not expected to have a material impact on capital levels.

The company had around 41.7 million shares issued and 35.1 million shares outstanding as of September 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZYXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.