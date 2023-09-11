Zynex To Repurchase $10 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up Over 6%

(RTTNews) - Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI), a medical device maker, said on Monday that it has approved a share repurchase drive to buy back its $10 million of its shares.

Following the news, ZYXI was trading up by 6.36 percent at $7.85 per share on the Nasdaq.

The repurchase program will begin on September 13, 2023, and is scheduled to end on September 12, 2024, or when the $10 million limit is reached.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex, said: "We are focused on continuing to deliver strong returns for our shareholders, and continuing the repurchase program shows our confidence in the company's outlook and future cash flow. Our consistent operating performance allows us an opportunity to invest in Zynex and return value to our shareholders simultaneously."

Zynex expects to finance the purchases with cash on hand, which is not expected to have a material impact on capital levels.

The company had around 41.7 million shares issued and 35.1 million shares outstanding as of September 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.