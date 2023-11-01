News & Insights

Zynex To Buy Back Up To $20 Mln Of Common Stock

November 01, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI), a medical device company, on Wednesday announced that it will repurchase up to $20 million of its common stock in a share repurchase program commencing on November 1.

The company will purchase the common stock from the open market in negotiated transactions from time to time. The program will be terminated on November 1, 2024 or when the limit of $20 million is reached.

The buyback will be funded with existing cash balances.

Currently, Zynex shares are trading at $8.83, down 0.56% on Nasdaq.

