Zynex Receives FDA Clearance For New TensWave Device

September 03, 2024 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) announced on Tuesday that it has obtained FDA clearance for its new prescription-only TensWave device.

This device features a portable and user-friendly design, aiming to deliver effective pain relief through Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation or TENS therapy. It provides patients with a safe, effective, and drug-free alternative for managing pain.

The TensWave expands Zynex's range of products alongside the established NexWave device, presenting a premium TENS solution that aligns with particular insurance reimbursement standards.

Currently, ZYXI's stock is trading at $7.75, down 1.40% on the Nasdaq.

