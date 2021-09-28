Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) insiders sold US$3.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Zynex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Thomas Sandgaard, sold US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$15.17 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$11.96). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Zynex insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ZYXI Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Insiders at Zynex Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Zynex shares. In total, Founder Thomas Sandgaard dumped US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Zynex insiders own about US$178m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zynex Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Zynex stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Zynex has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

