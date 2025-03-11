ZYNEX Earnings Results: $ZYXI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZYNEX ($ZYXI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $45,980,000, missing estimates of $54,726,396 by $-8,746,396.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZYXI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ZYNEX Insider Trading Activity
ZYNEX insiders have traded $ZYXI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL J MOORHEAD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $393,800.
- THOMAS SANDGAARD (PRESIDENT, CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $209,280.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ZYNEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ZYNEX stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 195,800 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,568,358
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 117,958 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $944,843
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 70,103 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $561,525
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 56,525 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,765
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 44,413 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,748
- CIM, LLC removed 43,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $355,620
- HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC. removed 42,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,420
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.