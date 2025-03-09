News & Insights

Stocks
ZYXI

ZYNEX Earnings Preview: Recent $ZYXI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 09, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ZYNEX ($ZYXI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $54,726,396 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZYXI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ZYNEX Insider Trading Activity

ZYNEX insiders have traded $ZYXI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL J MOORHEAD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $393,800.
  • THOMAS SANDGAARD (PRESIDENT, CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $209,280.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ZYNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ZYNEX stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 195,800 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,568,358
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 117,958 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $944,843
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 70,103 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $561,525
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 56,525 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,765
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 44,413 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,748
  • CIM, LLC removed 43,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $355,620
  • HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC. removed 42,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,420

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ZYXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.