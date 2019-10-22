Zynex: No Pain, All Gain...

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) which touched an all-time intraday high of $13.10 on October 7, 2019, a gain of a whopping 345 percent year-to-date, have given back some of the gains and trade around $10.
Zynex is a medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring, and neurological diagnostics.
The Company operates under three subsidiaries - Zynex Medical, a provider of electrotherapy pain management devices "TENS"; Zynex Monitoring Solutions, which has developed a blood volume monitoring device, and is awaiting FDA approval and CE Marking in Europe; and Zynex NeuroDiagnostics, a developer of devices for EMG and EEG diagnostic purposes in the neurology clinic markets.
The Zynex Medical segment accounts for 90% of historical revenue and Zynex NeuroDiagnostics unit contributes less than 2% of the revenue.
The Company has improved its bottom line over the years while significantly growing its revenue, as can be seen from the numbers.
|Metrics
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Profit/(Loss)
|$(6.2) Mln
|$(2.9) Mln
|$0.07 Mln
|$7.4 Mln
|$9.6 Mln
|Revenue
|$11.1 Mln
|$11.6 Mln
|$13.3 Mln
|$23.4 Mln
|$31.9 Mln
In the first half of 2019, the Company reported a net income of $4.51 million on revenue of $19.49 million.
For the third quarter, the Company expects revenue to be between $10.7 and $11.2 million, which is approximately 32% to 38% above last year's third-quarter revenue of $8.1 million.
Zynex is slated to report 2019 third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
With 12 consecutive profitable quarters and with long-term objectives like increasing its national footprint, growing recurring revenue streams and driving value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Zynex is a stock worth keeping an eye on.
Zynex transitioned from being a privately held company to a publicly held company in February 2004, following a reverse acquisition, and its shares were listed on the OTCQB under ticker ZYXI. The stock was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 12, 2019.
ZYXI has traded in a range of $2.58 to $13.10 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $10.88, up 3.82%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.