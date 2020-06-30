Zynerba's cannabis-based drug for rare genetic disorder fails study

June 30 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O said on Tuesday its experimental cannabinoid gel, Zygel, did not meet main and key secondary goals of a pivotal trial in patients with a neurological disorder called Fragile X syndrome.

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is characterized by mild-to-moderate intellectual disability.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

