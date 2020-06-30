US Markets
Zynerba's cannabis-based drug for rare genetic disorder fails study

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental cannabinoid gel, Zygel, did not meet main and key secondary goals of a pivotal trial in patients with a neurological disorder called Fragile X syndrome.

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is characterized by mild-to-moderate intellectual disability.

