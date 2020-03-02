Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $4.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 3.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 15.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.87%.

ZYNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.49, down 11.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. ZYNE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.