Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $5 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 14.29% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's of 0% in that time.

ZYNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ZYNE is projected to report earnings of -$0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.36%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZYNE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

