Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Price Target Increased by 13.73% to 5.92

July 06, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been revised to 5.92 / share. This is an increase of 13.73% from the prior estimate of 5.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,599.51% from the latest reported closing price of 0.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYNE is 0.01%, a decrease of 72.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.71% to 7,502K shares. ZYNE / Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ZYNE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ZYNE / Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 723K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 108.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYNE by 51.45% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 723K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 108.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYNE by 73.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 570K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 47.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYNE by 46.60% over the last quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Background Information
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

