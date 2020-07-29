Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed the most recent trading day at $3.79, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 10.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZYNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 8% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% lower within the past month. ZYNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

