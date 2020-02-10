Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed the most recent trading day at $5.04, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 1.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.95% in that time.

ZYNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.49, down 11.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZYNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

