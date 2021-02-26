Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed the most recent trading day at $4.50, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 25.99% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.

ZYNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZYNE to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZYNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

