Zynerba Pharmaceuticals delays data on genetic disorder drug study

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O said on Wednesday it is delaying the timeline for reporting data from a late-stage study of its experimental drug for a genetic disorder due to difficulties in enrolling patients.

It now expects to present results from the trial in first half of 2024 from second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

