Zynerba Pharmaceuticals delays data on genetic disorder drug study

December 21, 2022 — 07:11 am EST

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O said on Wednesday it is delaying the timeline for reporting data from a late-stage study of its experimental drug for a genetic disorder due to difficulties in enrolling patients.

It now expects to present results from the trial in first half of 2024 from second half of 2023.

