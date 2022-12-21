Zynerba Pharma Now Projects Topline Results From RECONNECT In First Half Of 2024

(RTTNews) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) said it is revising target for announcing topline results from the Phase 3 RECONNECT trial of Zygel in Fragile X syndrome. The company now expects topline results in the first half of 2024, rather than the second half of 2023. Zynerba Pharma has prioritized its corporate business plans to focus almost exclusively on completing RECONNECT and now expects the company has cash into mid-year 2024.

"Though we are still striving to report topline results by the end of 2023, when we look at the current and projected impact of the Tripledemic, we believe that the first half of 2024 is a more reasonable timeframe to have topline results from RECONNECT," said Armando Anido, CEO of Zynerba.

