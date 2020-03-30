Zymeworks (ZYME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Zymeworks Inc (Symbol: ZYME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.24, changing hands as high as $35.96 per share. Zymeworks Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZYME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZYME's low point in its 52 week range is $14.645 per share, with $52.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.66.

