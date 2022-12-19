Markets
Zymeworks Up 10% On Positive Study Results Of Zanidatamab In Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment

December 19, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after reporting positive topline results from the Phase 2b study of zanidatamab in patients with biliary tract cancers.

Topline results from the Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 study showed that 41.3% of enrolled patients with HER2-amplified and expressing disease achieved an objective response after treatment with zanidatamab.

Full results from the study are expected to be presented in 2023.

ZYME is at $7.17 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.11-$17.27 in the last 1 year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
