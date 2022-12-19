Zymeworks Up 10% On Positive Study Results Of Zanidatamab In Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after reporting positive topline results from the Phase 2b study of zanidatamab in patients with biliary tract cancers.

Topline results from the Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 study showed that 41.3% of enrolled patients with HER2-amplified and expressing disease achieved an objective response after treatment with zanidatamab.

Full results from the study are expected to be presented in 2023.

ZYME is at $7.17 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.11-$17.27 in the last 1 year.

