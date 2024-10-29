News & Insights

Zymeworks to Spotlight Innovations at Investor Conferences

October 29, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Zymeworks (ZYME) has released an update.

Zymeworks Inc., a biotechnology firm specializing in innovative biotherapeutics, is set to engage with investors at several key conferences, showcasing its promising pipeline. The company’s standout product, zanidatamab, is under priority review by both U.S. and Chinese regulators for its potential as a groundbreaking treatment for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer.

