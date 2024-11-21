Zymeworks Secures FDA Approval for Ziihera

Zymeworks (ZYME) has released an update.
Zymeworks has achieved a significant milestone with the FDA’s accelerated approval of Ziihera, a dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC). This approval not only validates Zymeworks’ innovative Azymetric™ technology but also secures a $25 million milestone payment from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the potential for further financial gains through regulatory milestones.
