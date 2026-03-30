BioTech
ZYME

Zymeworks Says FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For ZW191 In Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

March 30, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Zymeworks, Inc. (ZYME) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ZW191, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting folate receptor-a (FRa), for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

ZW191 is an ADC engineered to target FRa, a protein expressed in several tumor types, including approximately 75% of high-grade serous ovarian carcinomas, over 50% of endometrial cancers, and about 70% of lung adenocarcinomas4.

ZW191's differentiated design strongly supports its ability to internalize into FR?-expressing cells with the potential to release bystander active topoisomerase-1 inhibitor (ZD06519), a novel proprietary payload developed by Zymeworks to kill tumor cells.

Zymeworks is currently evaluating ZW191 in a Phase 1 clinical study (NCT06555744) designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The study is designed to further characterize ZW191's clinical activity and safety to inform its future development strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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