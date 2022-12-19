Zymeworks Reports Positive Topline Data From HERIZON-BTC-01 Trial Of Zanidatamab

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) reported positive topline results from the Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 trial investigating zanidatamab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated HER2-amplified and expressing BTC. The company said the topline results showed that 41.3% of enrolled patients with HER2-amplified and expressing disease achieved an objective response as assessed by independent central review. The safety profile was consistent with that observed in previously reported monotherapy studies. Full results from the trial are expected to be presented at a medical meeting in 2023.

"These data demonstrate that zanidatamab, as a single agent, improves on the current standard of care for patients in a difficult-to-treat disease who currently have a poor prognosis based on the limited treatment options currently available," said Neil Josephson, Chief Medical Officer at Zymeworks.

