Markets
ZYME

Zymeworks Rallies 30% On Positive Phase 3 Results For Ziihera In First-Line GEA

November 17, 2025 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) surged 30.02% to $24.08, up $5.56, after announcing positive topline results from its Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) with chemotherapy, with or without tislelizumab, in first-line treatment of HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Ziihera plus chemotherapy significantly improved progression-free survival compared to the control arm of trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. In the arm with Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy, both overall survival and PFS showed statistically significant improvement.

Partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application in the first half of 2026, and the company expects the data to be presented at a major medical meeting in early 2026.

On the day of the announcement, ZYME trading volume spiked as the market reacted to the trial success and regulatory implications. The stock's 52-week range is $9.03 - $24.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZYME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.