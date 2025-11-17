Zymeworks Rallies 30% On Positive Phase 3 Results For Ziihera In First-Line GEA

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) surged 30.02% to $24.08, up $5.56, after announcing positive topline results from its Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) with chemotherapy, with or without tislelizumab, in first-line treatment of HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Ziihera plus chemotherapy significantly improved progression-free survival compared to the control arm of trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. In the arm with Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy, both overall survival and PFS showed statistically significant improvement.

Partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application in the first half of 2026, and the company expects the data to be presented at a major medical meeting in early 2026.

On the day of the announcement, ZYME trading volume spiked as the market reacted to the trial success and regulatory implications. The stock's 52-week range is $9.03 - $24.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.