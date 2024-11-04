Zymeworks price target raised to $18 from $16 at Citi

Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz raised the firm’s price target on Zymeworks (ZYME) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3earnings callwas “very incrementally informative,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that most notably, Zymeworks completed the first $30M tranche of the share repurchase program as of October 31, buying back 2.5M shares at an average price of $11.79.

