News & Insights

Stocks

Zymeworks price target raised to $18 from $16 at Citi

November 04, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz raised the firm’s price target on Zymeworks (ZYME) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3earnings callwas “very incrementally informative,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that most notably, Zymeworks completed the first $30M tranche of the share repurchase program as of October 31, buying back 2.5M shares at an average price of $11.79.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZYME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZYME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.