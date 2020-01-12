Zymeworks Initiates Phase 2 Trial Evaluating ZW25 In Combination With Ibrance

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) said it has initiated a Phase 2 trial evaluating ZW25 combination therapy and reached an agreement with Pfizer which advances the study.

Zymeworks' HER2-targeted bispecific antibody ZW25 is being evaluated in combination with Pfizer's Ibrance, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, and the hormone therapy fulvestrant in patients with previously-treated locally advanced and/or metastatic HER2-positive, HR-positive breast cancer.

Zymeworks will sponsor the study, and Pfizer will provide palbociclib.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a multicenter, open-label, two-part study. Part one of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of ZW25 in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant and identify the recommended doses (RD) of ZW25 and palbociclib.

Part two of the study will evaluate anti-tumor activity at the RD level. The trial will enroll up to 76 patients at sites in the United States and Canada, and expansion to Spain is planned.

