Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Surges 15.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares rallied 15.9% in the last trading session to close at $6.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The price surge can be attributed to the company’s new deal to license its lead candidate, zanidatamab, to Jazz Pharmaceuticals, for its development and commercialization in all territories except Asia-Pacific. for an upfront payment of $50 million. Zymeworks might also receive a second payment of $325 million at Jazz's option and further potential regulatory and commercial milestones for total potential payments of up to $1.76 billion, plus royalties on net sales.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%. Revenues are expected to be $5.74 million, up 30.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Zymeworks Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZYME going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zymeworks Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Amarin (AMRN), finished the last trading session 8.6% lower at $1.07. AMRN has returned 1.7% over the past month.

For Amarin , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.1% over the past month to -$0.02. This represents a change of -166.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Amarin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.