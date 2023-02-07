Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed the most recent trading day at $9.70, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.62, up 586.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower within the past month. Zymeworks Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

