Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed at $9.45, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.37% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to post earnings of $4.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 586.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 189.69% lower. Zymeworks Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

