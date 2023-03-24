Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed at $8.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.58, up 51.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.58 million, up 398.8% from the year-ago period.

ZYME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.03 per share and revenue of $46.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -206.84% and -88.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.13% lower. Zymeworks Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

