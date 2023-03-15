Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed at $8.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Zymeworks Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to post earnings of -$0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.75 million, up 459.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.94 per share and revenue of $46.43 million, which would represent changes of -202.11% and -88.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.66% lower. Zymeworks Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

