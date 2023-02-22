Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed at $8.57, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. On that day, Zymeworks Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 586.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zymeworks Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

