Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed the most recent trading day at $8.22, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to post earnings of $4.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 586.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zymeworks Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

