Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed at $8.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to post earnings of $4.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 586.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. Zymeworks Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

