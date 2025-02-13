Zymeworks Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2025

Zymeworks Inc. will announce 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Vancouver, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, there will be a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET that same day. Zymeworks focuses on developing novel biotherapeutics for challenging diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, and it is known for its HER2-targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab, which has received FDA accelerated approval for use in biliary tract cancer. The company is advancing several product candidates in clinical trials and has formed partnerships to enhance its therapeutic pipeline. For more details, interested parties can visit their website.

Potential Positives

Zymeworks has received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), marking it as the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC) in the U.S.

The company is advancing a diverse pipeline of product candidates, including ongoing Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191, as well as plans for investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 in 2025.

Zymeworks has established strategic partnerships with BeiGene and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, enhancing its reach and capabilities in the commercialization of its therapies.

Potential Negatives

Management will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which could indicate potential concerns about the company's financial performance if results are below expectations.



The reliance on partnerships for commercialization of zanidatamab may raise concerns about the company's ability to independently drive revenue from its pipeline.



Delayed regulatory review timelines and multiple global clinical trials may indicate challenges in the development process, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Zymeworks announce its financial results for 2024?

Zymeworks will announce its 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, after market close.

What is the purpose of the March 5, 2025, conference call?

The conference call will discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

How can I access the Zymeworks financial results webcast?

The webcast will be available on Zymeworks’ website with live dial-in details and replays.

What is zanidatamab and its significance?

Zanidatamab is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for treating HER2-positive biliary tract cancer.

What are the upcoming studies Zymeworks is conducting?

Zymeworks is actively recruiting for Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191, with new applications planned for 2025.

Full Release



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on March 5, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on March 5, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).





The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks’ website at



https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations









About Zymeworks Inc.







Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera



®



(zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera



®



is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 planned for 2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit



www.zymeworks.com



and follow



@ZymeworksInc



on X.







Contacts:







Investor Inquiries:





Shrinal Inamdar





Senior Director, Investor Relations





(604) 678-1388







ir@zymeworks.com







Media Inquiries:





Diana Papove





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





(604) 678-1388







media@zymeworks.com





