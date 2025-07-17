Zymeworks Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Zymeworks Inc. will report Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call and investor engagements.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing multifunctional biotherapeutics for challenging diseases like cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disorders, has announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close. The company's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss these results and provide a corporate update. Zymeworks will also participate in several investor conferences this summer, including the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on July 29 and the Stifel Biotech Summer Summit from August 11-13. The company has gained recognition for its bispecific antibody zanidatamab, which targets HER2 and has received various approvals for treating biliary tract cancer. Zymeworks is advancing multiple product candidates and has established partnerships to enhance its therapeutic platforms.

Potential Positives

Zymeworks has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA and conditional approvals from China's NMPA and the European Commission for zanidatamab, marking it as the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for biliary tract cancer in these regions.

The company is actively advancing a robust pipeline of clinical candidates, with ongoing Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191, and plans for an investigational new drug application for ZW251 by mid-2025.

Zymeworks is increasing its visibility and engagement with investors by participating in multiple upcoming investor conferences and hosting a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates.

Potential Negatives

Management's engagement in several investor conferences may indicate a need for increased investor confidence amid potential concerns about the company's performance or pipeline progress.



Zanidatamab's conditional approvals highlight that further regulatory hurdles remain, which may impact its commercial success and market perception.



The timing of financial results on August 7, 2025, may raise concerns among investors if the company is seen as delaying transparency about its financial health during this critical reporting period.

FAQ

When will Zymeworks report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Zymeworks will report its financial results after market close on August 7, 2025.

What time is the Zymeworks conference call on August 7, 2025?

The conference call will begin at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Zymeworks conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live, with details available on Zymeworks’ website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

What is zanidatamab and its significance?

Zanidatamab is the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for certain cancer treatments in the U.S., Europe, and China.

What upcoming investor conferences will Zymeworks participate in?

Zymeworks will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on July 29 and the Stifel Biotech Summer Summit on August 11-13.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on August 7, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on August 7, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).





The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks’ website at



https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations



.





Management will also participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on July 29.



Stifel Biotech Summer Summit: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings August 11-13 and a fireside chat on August 13 at 9:00 am ET in Newport, Rhode Island.









About Zymeworks Inc.







Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd. (formerly BeiGene, Ltd.) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA, conditional approval from China’s NMPA, and conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC). It is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for this indication in the U.S., Europe, and China. Zanidatamab is also being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with an investigational new drug application for ZW251 planned for mid-2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit



www.zymeworks.com



and follow



@ZymeworksInc



on X.







Contacts:







Investor Inquiries:





Shrinal Inamdar





Senior Director, Investor Relations





(604) 678-1388







ir@zymeworks.com







Media Inquiries:





Diana Papove





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





(604) 678-1388







media@zymeworks.com





