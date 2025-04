Zymeworks Inc. Appoints Dr. Sabeen Mekan as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

Zymeworks appoints Dr. Sabeen Mekan as Senior VP of Clinical Development to enhance oncology strategies and pipelines.

Zymeworks Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Sabeen Mekan as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, where she will play a critical role in shaping the company's clinical strategy, particularly for its oncology portfolio. Dr. Mekan brings 18 years of experience in hematology and oncology from both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. Kenneth Galbraith, Zymeworks' CEO, expressed enthusiasm for her expertise in regulatory affairs and oncology development as the company aims to progress its clinical-stage solid tumor therapies and diversify its research into autoimmune diseases. The announcement occurs alongside the company's ongoing advancements in its biotherapeutic pipeline, including the recent FDA approval of Ziihera, a bispecific antibody treatment for biliary tract cancer, and focuses on reaching patients with unmet medical needs in various cancers.

Potential Positives

Dr. Sabeen Mekan's appointment as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development brings 18 years of expertise in hematology and oncology, enhancing Zymeworks' leadership in clinical development.

The expanded clinical development team will focus on advancing Zymeworks' oncology portfolio and diversifying into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, aligning with the company's strategic goals.

Zymeworks has achieved significant milestones, including the accelerated approval of Ziihera®, the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Senior Vice President, Clinical Development may suggest instability or previous leadership failures in that area.

Dependence on a new hire for crucial clinical strategy raises concerns about the company's existing capabilities and strategic direction.

The use of forward-looking statements highlights the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with Zymeworks’ clinical development and regulatory approvals, indicating potential vulnerabilities in their pipeline progress.

Who has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Zymeworks?

Sabeen Mekan, M.D., has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.

What is the focus of Dr. Mekan's role at Zymeworks?

Dr. Mekan will focus on formulating clinical development strategies for Zymeworks' oncology portfolio and global regulatory affairs.

What previous experience does Dr. Mekan bring to Zymeworks?

Dr. Mekan has 18 years of experience in hematology and oncology from academia and industry, including roles at Gilead and Daiichi Sankyo.

What is Zymeworks' mission?

Zymeworks aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients impacted by difficult-to-treat diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders.

What recent product approval has Zymeworks achieved?

Zymeworks' Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) recently received accelerated FDA approval for treating HER2-positive biliary tract cancer.

$ZYME Insider Trading Activity

$ZYME insiders have traded $ZYME stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 31 purchases buying 3,136,206 shares for an estimated $39,856,183 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH GALBRAITH (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,291 shares for an estimated $855,016 .

. PAUL ANDREW MOORE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,200 shares for an estimated $316,390 .

. JEFFREY T L SMITH (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,110 shares for an estimated $165,806

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZYME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $ZYME stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZYME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZYME in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZYME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZYME forecast page.

$ZYME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZYME recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZYME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Stephen Willey from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $28.0 on 10/28/2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that Sabeen Mekan, M.D., has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mekan will have a key role in formulating the clinical development strategy for Zymeworks' clinical-stage oncology portfolio, including global regulatory affairs. Dr. Jeff Smith, who joined Zymeworks in 2023, will continue as Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, with primary responsibility for Zymeworks’ emerging R&D portfolio in autoimmune and inflammatory disease and Global Clincal Development Operations. Ms. Barbara Schaeffler, who joined Zymeworks in 2024, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Operations, reporting to Dr. Smith.





“Dr. Mekan brings a combined 18 years of experience in hematology and oncology across academic research, clinical practice and biopharmaceutical industry development, and I am excited to welcome her to our team,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks. “Her expertise in both early and late phase oncology development and proven track record of leading submissions and interactions with global regulatory agencies will be instrumental as we advance our 5x5 programs and future product development. This expanded senior clinical development team will help to enhance our focus on progressing our clinical-stage solid tumor portfolio, while pursuing diversification of our R&D strategy into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and hematological cancers as outlined in our recent R&D Day presentation.”





“I am delighted to join the Zymeworks’ team and help further its mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients around the world who are impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases,” said Dr. Mekan. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and our clinical investigators on our exciting early-stage clinical portfolio addressing unmet needs in gynecological, thoracic, and digestive system cancers with our next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics.”





Dr. Mekan most recently served as Executive Director, Global Development Lead for the lung and gastrointestinal cancer franchises with Gilead Sciences based in the U.S. Prior to Gilead, she was the Senior Medical Director, Oncology R&D at Daiichi Sankyo U.S. responsible as global clinical development lead for two antibody-drug conjugates. She began her pharmaceutical career as a Medical Director with Bristol-Myers Squibb with a focus on immune-oncology. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, she served as an Assistant Professor at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine and Attending Hematologist/Oncologist at North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York City.





Dr. Mekan completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati, OH, and a fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the Staten Island University Hospital of Northshore-LIJ Health System (now Northwell Health). She is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Oncology and Hematology and has authored numerous publications.







About Zymeworks Inc.







Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera® is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with an investigational new drug application for ZW251 planned for mid-2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit



www.zymeworks.com



and follow



@ZymeworksInc



on X.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” or information within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the expected contributions of personnel to Zymeworks’ strategic goals; the impact of personnel on the clinical development strategy for Zymeworks’ product candidates; expectations regarding future regulatory filings and approvals and the timing thereof; the timing of anticipated IND submissions; potential therapeutic effects and commercial potential of zanidatamab and Zymeworks’ other product candidates; Zymeworks’ clinical development of its product candidates and enrollment in its clinical trials; the ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development; and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “will”, “progress”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Zymeworks’ or its collaborators’ product candidates; any of Zymeworks’ or its partners’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; market conditions; and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Zymeworks’ quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com). Although Zymeworks believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by law, Zymeworks undertakes no obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.







Investor inquiries:







Shrinal Inamdar





Senior Director, Investor Relations





(604) 678-1388





ir@zymeworks.com







Media inquiries:







Diana Papove





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





(604) 678-1388





media@zymeworks.com



