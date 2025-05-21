Zymeworks Inc. Announces Upcoming Participation in Key Investor Conferences in June 2025

Zymeworks Inc. will participate in investor conferences discussing its biotherapeutics pipeline for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biotherapeutics for challenging diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders, announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences, including the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in June 2025. The company highlighted its commitment to creating multifunctional therapeutics, including zanidatamab, a bispecific antibody targeting HER2, which has received accelerated approval from the FDA for treating certain biliary tract cancers. Zymeworks is advancing its promising pipeline of products, with ongoing clinical trials for several candidates and plans for new drug applications. The company also engages in strategic partnerships to enhance its therapeutic platforms. For further details, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Zymeworks website or contact their investor relations and media teams.

Zymeworks has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), making it the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer in the U.S.

Zymeworks is actively engaging with investors through participation in multiple high-profile healthcare conferences, which may enhance visibility and investor interest.

The company has partnered with BeiGene and Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of zanidatamab in different territories, indicating strong demand and confidence in their product pipeline.

Zymeworks is advancing its clinical pipeline, with several product candidates actively recruiting for clinical trials and additional investigational new drug applications planned for the near future.

None

What is Zymeworks Inc. known for?

Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing multifunctional biotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat diseases.

When is Zymeworks participating in investor conferences?

Zymeworks will participate in investor conferences on June 4, June 11, and June 17, 2025.

What groundbreaking treatment has Zymeworks developed?

Zymeworks developed Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer.

Where can I find more information about Zymeworks?

More information about Zymeworks can be found on their official website at www.zymeworks.com.

How can I contact Zymeworks for media or investor inquiries?

Media inquiries can be sent to Diana Papove at media@zymeworks.com, and investor inquiries to Shrinal Inamdar at ir@zymeworks.com.

$ZYME Insider Trading Activity

$ZYME insiders have traded $ZYME stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 33 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 33 purchases buying 3,191,627 shares for an estimated $40,491,769 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH GALBRAITH (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,291 shares for an estimated $855,016 .

. PAUL ANDREW MOORE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,200 shares for an estimated $316,390 .

. JEFFREY T L SMITH (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,110 shares for an estimated $165,806

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZYME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $ZYME stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZYME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZYME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZYME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZYME forecast page.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on June 4 at 2:35 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.



Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on June 11 at 2:00 pm ET in Miami, FL.



Citi European Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on June 17 in London, UK.













About Zymeworks Inc.







Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera® is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with an investigational new drug application for ZW251 planned for mid-2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit



www.zymeworks.com



and follow



@ZymeworksInc



on X.







Investor inquiries:







Shrinal Inamdar





Senior Director, Investor Relations





(604) 678-1388





ir@zymeworks.com







Media inquiries:







Diana Papove





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





(604) 678-1388





media@zymeworks.com



